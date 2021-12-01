Appointment to the Registration and Notifications Committee - Physiotherapy Board of Australia
Call for applications for appointment to the Registration and Notifications Committee
Physiotherapy Board of Australia
The National Registration and Accreditation Scheme (the National Scheme) regulates more than 740,000 registered health practitioners and over 180,000 registered students across 16 health professions.
The Physiotherapy Board of Australia (the Board) is seeking applications from experienced registered physiotherapists and members of the community for appointment to its Registration and Notifications Committee (the Committee) to assist the Board in its primary role of protecting the public.
The functions of the Committee include:
- making decisions in relation to registration and notification matters
- providing professional and practitioner input to Ahpra about physiotherapy registration and notification matters, and
- making recommendations and providing advice to the Board.
The National Scheme has a commitment to increasing Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ leadership and voices. Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are warmly invited to apply, as are people from rural or regional areas in Australia.
Applications will be assessed by a selection advisory panel and the appointment will be made by the Board.
The appointment will for a three-year term with eligibility for reappointment and is expected to commence in April 2022.
More information about the role, eligibility requirements and the application process can be found in the attached Terms of reference and Information guide.
Information and tips on how to use PageUp is outlined in the attached PageUp applicant instructions guide.
For general enquiries, please email statutoryappointments@ahpra.gov.au.
