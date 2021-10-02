Apply now Job no: 495237

Work type: Statutory Appointments

Location: Any - Any location

Categories: Board Services



The Agency Management Committee provides governance and oversight to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra). Ahpra works in partnership with the 15 National Boards to help protect the public by regulating Australia's registered health practitioners and setting standards and policies that all registered health practitioners must meet. Applications are now sought for appointment to the Agency Management Committee from members of the community with expertise in:

Health,

Education and training, or

Business or administration

Applications are also sought for the position of Chair.

We are committed to increasing Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ leadership and voices on the Agency Management Committee and warmly invite Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander persons to apply.

More information on the role, eligibility requirements and the application process can be found in the Information guide and Frequently asked questions.

Information and tips on how to use PageUp is outlined in the PageUp applicant instructions guide.

For enquiries, please contact statutoryappointments@ahpra.gov.au

All appointments are made by state, territory and Commonwealth Health Ministers for up to three years, under the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law, as in force in each state and territory.

Employees and contractors for Ahpra are NOT eligible for these positions.